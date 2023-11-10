Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Solowin Holdings’s (SWIN) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.92% for Solowin Holdings The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.00% for SWIN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWIN is 2.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SWIN was 1.10M shares.

SWIN) stock’s latest price update

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN)’s stock price has plunge by 7.64relation to previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 33.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Solowin (NASDAQ: SWIN ) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company. Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions.

SWIN Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares surge +27.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIN rose by +33.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Solowin Holdings saw -51.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Solowin Holdings (SWIN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.