Understanding the 5.58% Volatility Levels of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SNDX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has seen a -8.80% decrease in the past week, with a 2.59% gain in the past month, and a -27.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for SNDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for SNDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNDX is $35.17, which is $21.69 above the current price. The public float for SNDX is 64.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDX on November 10, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

SNDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) has dropped by -4.40 compared to previous close of 14.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNDX Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.94. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -47.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Morrison Briggs, who sale 52,855 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Aug 09. After this action, Morrison Briggs now owns 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $965,402 using the latest closing price.

Meury William, the Director of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 83,000 shares at $20.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Meury William is holding 48,000 shares at $1,697,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.29. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -46.40 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.