Understanding the 2.15% Volatility Levels of Transdigm Group Incorporated’s (TDG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has gone up by 11.88% for the week, with a 11.98% rise in the past month and a 11.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.15% for TDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.78% for TDG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is above average at 51.85x. The 36-month beta value for TDG is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TDG is $996.22, which is $13.45 above than the current price. The public float for TDG is 54.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of TDG on November 10, 2023 was 229.77K shares.

TDG) stock’s latest price update

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG)’s stock price has increased by 8.70 compared to its previous closing price of 895.21. However, the company has seen a 11.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that TransDigm Group TDG, an American aerospace and defense company that specializes in the design, production, and supply of highly engineered aircraft components reported a stellar quarter of earnings Thursday morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TDG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $950 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDG Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +13.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDG rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $853.51. In addition, Transdigm Group Incorporated saw 54.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDG starting from Reiss Joel, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $862.38 back on Oct 16. After this action, Reiss Joel now owns 3,600 shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated, valued at $2,587,145 using the latest closing price.

Reiss Joel, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Transdigm Group Incorporated, sale 3,000 shares at $872.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Reiss Joel is holding 3,600 shares at $2,618,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.43 for the present operating margin

+53.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transdigm Group Incorporated stands at +14.33. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.