Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDMY is 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UDMY is $14.53, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for UDMY is 65.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDMY on November 10, 2023 was 571.84K shares.

UDMY stock's latest price update

The stock of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 12.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 40.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dennis Walsh – VP, IR Greg Brown – CEO Sarah Blanchard – CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan MacDonald – Needham & Company Stephen Sheldon – William Blair Jeffrey Meuler – Baird Noah Herman – JPMorgan Josh Baer – Morgan Stanley Dave Lustberg – Jefferies Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Tom Singlehurst – Citi Connor Passarella – Truist Securities Devin Au – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Good day, and welcome to the Udemy’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

UDMY’s Market Performance

Udemy Inc (UDMY) has experienced a 40.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.29% rise in the past month, and a 13.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for UDMY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.73% for UDMY’s stock, with a 25.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDMY Trading at 29.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +31.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY rose by +40.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Udemy Inc saw 20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Bali Eren, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Nov 06. After this action, Bali Eren now owns 1,725,238 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $178,398 using the latest closing price.

Venugopal Venu, the Chief Technology Officer of Udemy Inc, sale 28,208 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Venugopal Venu is holding 377,462 shares at $338,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.99 for the present operating margin

+56.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc stands at -24.46. The total capital return value is set at -40.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.84. Equity return is now at value -39.64, with -18.98 for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.