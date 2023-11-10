TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Stock Faces 11.22% Weekly Volatility

The stock of TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) has gone down by -27.99% for the week, with a -38.56% drop in the past month and a -47.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.90% for TTEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.46% for TTEC’s stock, with a -54.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is above average at 11.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) is $28.60, which is $25.29 above the current market price. The public float for TTEC is 19.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTEC on November 10, 2023 was 214.81K shares.

TTEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) has plunged by -29.41 when compared to previous closing price of 21.69, but the company has seen a -27.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that TTEC (TTEC) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTEC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TTEC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TTEC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $31 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTEC Trading at -38.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares sank -34.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEC fell by -27.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.29. In addition, TTEC Holdings Inc saw -65.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEC starting from Holtzman Marc, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $32.32 back on Jun 01. After this action, Holtzman Marc now owns 300 shares of TTEC Holdings Inc, valued at $9,696 using the latest closing price.

Holtzman Marc, the Director of TTEC Holdings Inc, purchase 7,960 shares at $31.40 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Holtzman Marc is holding 33,229 shares at $249,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTEC Holdings Inc stands at +4.22. The total capital return value is set at 11.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 2.97 for asset returns.

Based on TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC), the company’s capital structure generated 190.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.58. Total debt to assets is 49.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.