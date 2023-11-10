Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for TROX is $14.22, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for TROX is 116.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.26% of that float. The average trading volume for TROX on November 10, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

TROX) stock’s latest price update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 11.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Tronox (TROX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago.

TROX’s Market Performance

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has experienced a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month, and a -18.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for TROX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.25% for TROX’s stock, with a -17.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROX Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -4.51 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 113.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.09. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.