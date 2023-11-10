Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is above average at 7.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) is $45.25, which is $10.77 above the current market price. The public float for TNL is 69.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNL on November 10, 2023 was 658.51K shares.

The stock of Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) has decreased by -2.82 when compared to last closing price of 35.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

TNL’s Market Performance

Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has experienced a 2.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.95% drop in the past month, and a -16.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for TNL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.51% for TNL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $52 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.99. In addition, Travel+Leisure Co saw -5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from Brown Michael Dean, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $32.57 back on Oct 26. After this action, Brown Michael Dean now owns 198,664 shares of Travel+Leisure Co, valued at $32,569 using the latest closing price.

HERRERA GEORGE, the Director of Travel+Leisure Co, sale 834 shares at $38.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that HERRERA GEORGE is holding 0 shares at $31,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.28 for the present operating margin

+34.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel+Leisure Co stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.