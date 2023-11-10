Trading Update: Sea Ltd ADR (SE) Stock Endures 4.19% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has gone down by -0.88% for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a -21.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for SE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of -26.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 117.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sea Ltd ADR (SE) by analysts is $64.91, which is $20.51 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 511.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SE was 8.26M shares.

SE) stock’s latest price update

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.82 in relation to its previous close of 43.60. However, the company has experienced a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) concluded the recent trading session at $44.51, signifying a +0.09% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SE Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -2.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.74. In addition, Sea Ltd ADR saw -14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Ltd ADR stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value 4.64, with 1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Ltd ADR (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.99. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sea Ltd ADR (SE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.