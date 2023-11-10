TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 0.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dr. Charles Theuer – President and CEO Scott Brown – CFO Conference Call Participants Ed White – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TCON is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TCON is $1.00, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for TCON is 26.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for TCON on November 10, 2023 was 733.59K shares.

TCON’s Market Performance

TCON’s stock has seen a 9.44% increase for the week, with a -2.97% drop in the past month and a -50.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.94% for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.36% for TCON’s stock, with a -79.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1623. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -89.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

The total capital return value is set at -305.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -869.83. Equity return is now at value -1277.01, with -202.55 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.