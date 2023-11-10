Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has seen a 23.51% increase in the past week, with a 55.00% gain in the past month, and a 12.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.21% for CURV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.22% for CURV stock, with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CURV is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CURV is $2.22, which is -$0.88 below the current price. The public float for CURV is 10.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURV on November 10, 2023 was 269.47K shares.

CURV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) has surged by 6.16 when compared to previous closing price of 2.92, but the company has seen a 23.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-15 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURV Trading at 56.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +62.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +23.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Mizicko Mark, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Sep 21. After this action, Mizicko Mark now owns 2,321,987 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc, valued at $299,520 using the latest closing price.

Killion Theo, the Director of Torrid Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Killion Theo is holding 37,429 shares at $28,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.98 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc stands at +3.90. The total capital return value is set at 31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.