Toast Inc (TOST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has jumped by 1.19 compared to previous close of 13.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Toast noted a negative trend in gross payment volume per location continuing in October. The company is still signing up thousands of new restaurants to its platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TOST is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TOST is $19.83, which is $5.74 above the current price. The public float for TOST is 309.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on November 10, 2023 was 7.69M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST’s stock has seen a -19.47% decrease for the week, with a -21.05% drop in the past month and a -40.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.93% for Toast Inc . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.19% for TOST’s stock, with a -29.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOST Trading at -23.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -20.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Toast Inc saw -21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 4,151 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Nov 03. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 34,737 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $73,332 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc, sale 7,688 shares at $17.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 38,888 shares at $131,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc (TOST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..