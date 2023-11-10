The Volatility of Taseko Mines Ltd.’s (TGB) Stock: A -6.35% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has seen a -6.35% decrease in the past week, with a -1.67% drop in the past month, and a -11.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for TGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for TGB’s stock, with a -18.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) is above average at 35.54x. The 36-month beta value for TGB is also noteworthy at 2.06.

The public float for TGB is 279.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of TGB on November 10, 2023 was 832.02K shares.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.67 in relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-11-06 that (Kitco News) – Copper producer Taseko Mines (TSX: TKO) (NYSE: TGB) announced on Monday that the company received approvals for $100 million in additional funding for its Florence Copper project in Arizona, USA.

TGB Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1585. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd. saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.