The Volatility of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (CHKP) Stock: A 1.27% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, CHKP stock has gone up by 1.27%, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly surge of 5.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for CHKP’s stock, with a 7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Right Now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CHKP is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CHKP is $141.70, which is $3.39 above the current price. The public float for CHKP is 95.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on November 10, 2023 was 818.88K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has surged by 0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 137.56, but the company has seen a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-01 that Check Point Software NASDAQ: CHKP is not a high-flying hyper-growth story but a solid, blue-chip name in cybersecurity. It produces growth, but slowly.

CHKP Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.32. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. The total capital return value is set at 28.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.76. Equity return is now at value 30.22, with 15.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.