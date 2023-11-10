The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tenable Holdings Inc’s (TENB) Stock

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has gone up by 5.09% for the week, with a -15.80% drop in the past month and a -18.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.10% for TENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.79% for TENB’s stock, with a -13.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) is $50.33, which is $13.2 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 113.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENB on November 10, 2023 was 717.27K shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 37.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that The market has begun to rebound in recent days due to the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates steady, signaling the rate hike cycle has possibly come to an end. This is a welcome change since the sharp sell-off that began in late July triggered by inflation fears and the potential impact on elevated rates on economic growth and company earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Thurmond Mark C., who sale 6,368 shares at the price of $36.93 back on Nov 06. After this action, Thurmond Mark C. now owns 43,427 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $235,170 using the latest closing price.

Zecher Linda Kay, the Director of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 1,444 shares at $37.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Zecher Linda Kay is holding 2,602 shares at $53,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -25.89, with -5.44 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.