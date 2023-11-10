The Impact of Market Fluctuations on MakeMyTrip Ltd’s (MMYT) Stock

The stock of MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) has gone up by 4.34% for the week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month and a 10.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for MMYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for MMYT’s stock, with a 32.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) is above average at 171.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) is $45.94, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for MMYT is 60.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MMYT on November 10, 2023 was 641.86K shares.

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 39.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 7:30 AM ET Company Participants Vipul Garg – Vice President of Investor Relations Rajesh Magow – Co-Founder, Group CEO & Director Mohit Kabra – Group Chief Financial Officer Sachin Salgaonkar – Bank of America Vijit Jain – Citi Gaurav Rateria – Morgan Stanley Ashwin Mehta – AMBIT Capital Aditya Chandrasekar – UBS Vipul Garg Hello, everyone. I’m Vipul Garg, Vice President, Investor Relations at MakeMytrip Limited, and welcome to our fiscal ’24 second quarter earnings webinar.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MMYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MMYT Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMYT rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.21. In addition, MakeMyTrip Ltd saw 46.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MMYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+23.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MakeMyTrip Ltd stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.14. Equity return is now at value 3.11, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.10. Total debt to assets is 19.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.