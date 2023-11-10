The -5.02% Simple Moving Average of L3Harris Technologies Inc’s (LHX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has gone down by -1.26% for the week, with a 2.23% rise in the past month and a -3.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for LHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for LHX’s stock, with a -5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Right Now?

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LHX is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LHX is $221.05, which is $40.29 above the current market price. The public float for LHX is 188.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for LHX on November 10, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has dropped by -0.40 compared to previous close of 181.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-11-09 that Recent weeks have witnessed a rising trend among Congress members and other prominent US politicians. They have been strategically investing in military-related stocks, with a keen focus on sectors encompassing defense, energy, and cybersecurity.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $216 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.40. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 30,077 shares at the price of $173.63 back on Sep 05. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 31,923 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $5,222,214 using the latest closing price.

MEHNERT DANA A, the Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 1,985 shares at $227.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that MEHNERT DANA A is holding 23,830 shares at $451,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.