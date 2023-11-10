The -13.88% Decline of Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s (MHK) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MHK stock has gone down by -4.23%, with a monthly decline of -5.75% and a quarterly plunge of -22.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Mohawk Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for MHK’s stock, with a -19.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MHK is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) is $94.00, which is $14.48 above the current market price. The public float for MHK is 52.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On November 10, 2023, MHK’s average trading volume was 707.42K shares.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)'s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 82.37. However, the company has seen a -4.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MHK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MHK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MHK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $85 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MHK Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHK fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.71. In addition, Mohawk Industries, Inc. saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHK starting from LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $101.22 back on Aug 14. After this action, LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S now owns 39,200 shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc., valued at $1,012,244 using the latest closing price.

Patton Rodney David, the VP BUSINESS STRATEGY of Mohawk Industries, Inc., sale 2,600 shares at $106.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Patton Rodney David is holding 14,487 shares at $277,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+25.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Industries, Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.24. Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -4.05 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK), the company’s capital structure generated 40.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.69. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.