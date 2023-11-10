The -12.20% Simple Moving Average of Vital Energy Inc.’s (VTLE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has seen a -13.99% decrease in the past week, with a -18.75% drop in the past month, and a -22.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for VTLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.22% for VTLE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) is above average at 1.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) is $78.00, which is $34.68 above the current market price. The public float for VTLE is 21.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTLE on November 10, 2023 was 726.70K shares.

VTLE) stock’s latest price update

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.64 in comparison to its previous close of 45.01, however, the company has experienced a -13.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-06 that This could be a good time for investors to pour money into stocks of companies involved in the production of oil and natural gas. And the best reason for that may have nothing to do with military conflict.

VTLE Trading at -18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -18.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.81. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from Denny Mark David, who sale 5,496 shares at the price of $54.75 back on Oct 02. After this action, Denny Mark David now owns 18,494 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $300,906 using the latest closing price.

SEGNER EDMUND P III, the Director of Vital Energy Inc., sale 1,155 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SEGNER EDMUND P III is holding 14,328 shares at $50,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 38.35, with 14.71 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.