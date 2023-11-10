Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.65x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by analysts is $111.96, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TXRH was 925.47K shares.

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 103.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TXRH’s Market Performance

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has seen a 0.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.73% gain in the past month and a -4.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.81% for TXRH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $111 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXRH Trading at 4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.73. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc saw 13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from MOORE GREGORY N, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $108.88 back on Aug 08. After this action, MOORE GREGORY N now owns 49,050 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc, valued at $217,760 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Gerald L., the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Texas Roadhouse Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Morgan Gerald L. is holding 94,824 shares at $287,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.09, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.