Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN)’s stock price has decreased by -21.89 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. However, the company has seen a -23.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in November.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TERN is -0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TERN is $16.63, which is $12.91 above the current price. The public float for TERN is 39.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TERN on November 10, 2023 was 541.80K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN’s stock has seen a -23.19% decrease for the week, with a -31.04% drop in the past month and a -44.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.30% for TERN stock, with a simple moving average of -57.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TERN Trading at -28.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN fell by -23.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -63.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

The total capital return value is set at -28.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -35.04, with -33.17 for asset returns.

Based on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.