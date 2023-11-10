Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 18.23, however, the company has experienced a -4.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Colleen Thompson – VP, Corporate Relations Vicki Villacrez – SVP, Finance & CFO, TDS Telecommunications Corporation Laurent Therivel – President, CEO & Director Douglas Chambers – EVP, CFO and Treasurer Michelle Brukwicki – CFO, TDS Telecommunications LLC Conference Call Participants Richard Prentiss – Raymond James & Associates Philip Cusick – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Simon Flannery – Morgan Stanley Michael Rollins – Citigroup Sergey Dluzhevskiy – Gabelli Funds Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the TDS and UScellular’s Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDS is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) is $26.33, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 97.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On November 10, 2023, TDS’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

TDS stock saw an increase of -4.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.33% and a quarterly increase of 4.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for TDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.47. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. saw 73.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.33, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.