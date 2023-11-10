Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) by analysts is $49.83, which is $7.67 above the current market price. The public float for TMHC is 103.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TMHC was 805.28K shares.

TMHC stock's latest price update

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 42.69. However, the company has seen a 1.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Taylor Morrison (TMHC) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

TMHC’s Market Performance

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) has experienced a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.89% drop in the past month, and a -12.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for TMHC’s stock, with a -0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMHC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TMHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMHC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMHC Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.24. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. saw 38.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Palmer Sheryl, who sale 112,500 shares at the price of $46.01 back on Sep 12. After this action, Palmer Sheryl now owns 399,942 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp., valued at $5,176,125 using the latest closing price.

LYON WILLIAM H, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corp., sale 600 shares at $52.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that LYON WILLIAM H is holding 3,143,260 shares at $31,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.62 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corp. stands at +12.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 18.27, with 10.24 for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 30.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.