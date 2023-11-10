Target Corp (TGT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Target Corp (TGT) has gone down by -6.59% for the week, with a -4.86% drop in the past month and a -18.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for TGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for TGT’s stock, with a -24.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Right Now?

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Target Corp (TGT) by analysts is $144.23, which is $39.39 above the current market price. The public float for TGT is 460.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of TGT was 4.91M shares.

TGT) stock’s latest price update

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 106.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-10 that Stephanie Link, Hightower chief investment strategist, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the latest market trends, the Fed’s inflation fight, year end outlook, top stock picks, and more.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $135 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGT Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.68. In addition, Target Corp saw -29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from Cornell Brian C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $130.70 back on Aug 18. After this action, Cornell Brian C now owns 399,669 shares of Target Corp, valued at $3,921,135 using the latest closing price.

LIEGEL MATTHEW A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Target Corp, sale 1,459 shares at $160.75 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that LIEGEL MATTHEW A is holding 3,748 shares at $234,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corp stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 29.87, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corp (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Target Corp (TGT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.