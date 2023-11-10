Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.98 in comparison to its previous close of 91.62, however, the company has experienced a 4.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that The semiconductor industry is undergoing a massive transformation in 2023, driven by the demand for faster, smarter and more energy-efficient chips. One of the key drivers of this change is the emergence of conversational artificial intelligence ( AI ), which enables natural and seamless interactions between humans and machines.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) is 17.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSM is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $110.86, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On November 10, 2023, TSM’s average trading volume was 8.73M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stock saw an increase of 4.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.07% and a quarterly increase of 3.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.79% for TSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $105 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.33. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 29.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 18.23 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.