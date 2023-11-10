Synaptics Inc (SYNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) is above average at 49.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synaptics Inc (SYNA) is $100.56, which is $12.06 above the current market price. The public float for SYNA is 38.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYNA on November 10, 2023 was 454.28K shares.

SYNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA) has plunged by -0.16 when compared to previous closing price of 88.64, but the company has seen a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Synaptics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Hurlston – President, CEO & Director Munjal Shah – IR Officer Dean Butler – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Christopher Rolland – Susquehanna Financial Group Kevin Cassidy – Rosenblatt Securities Krish Sankar – TD Cowen Nicolas Doyle – Needham & Company Gary Mobley – Wells Fargo Securities Martin Yang – Oppenheimer Ambrish Srivastava – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Synaptics Incorporated First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA’s stock has risen by 2.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.03% and a quarterly drop of -0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Synaptics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for SYNA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.54% for the last 200 days.

SYNA Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.32. In addition, Synaptics Inc saw -7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from Awsare Saleel, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $88.21 back on Sep 15. After this action, Awsare Saleel now owns 43,084 shares of Synaptics Inc, valued at $441,054 using the latest closing price.

McFarland John sale 5,469 shares at $87.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that McFarland John is holding 16,290 shares at $481,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+50.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Inc stands at +5.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 5.87, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Inc (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.29. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Synaptics Inc (SYNA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.