Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sylvamo Corp (NYSE: SLVM) is above average at 6.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) is $46.00, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for SLVM is 35.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLVM on November 10, 2023 was 317.43K shares.

The stock of Sylvamo Corp (NYSE: SLVM) has increased by 3.86 when compared to last closing price of 44.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Hans Bjorkman – VP, IR Jean-Michel Ribiéras – Chairman and CEO John Sims – SVP and CFO Conference Call Participants George Staphos – Bank of America Matthew McKellar – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good morning. Thanks for standing by.

SLVM’s Market Performance

Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) has seen a 0.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.70% gain in the past month and a 13.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for SLVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.56% for SLVM’s stock, with a 4.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLVM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SLVM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SLVM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $44 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLVM Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLVM rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.95. In addition, Sylvamo Corp saw -5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLVM starting from SIMS JOHN V, who sale 12,842 shares at the price of $47.81 back on Mar 13. After this action, SIMS JOHN V now owns 68,481 shares of Sylvamo Corp, valued at $613,976 using the latest closing price.

Meyers Karl L, the Director of Sylvamo Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $49.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Meyers Karl L is holding 10,000 shares at $491,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.68 for the present operating margin

+24.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sylvamo Corp stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 33.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.52. Equity return is now at value 61.58, with 12.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sylvamo Corp (SLVM), the company’s capital structure generated 158.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.28. Total debt to assets is 39.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.