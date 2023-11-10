Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) is above average at 12.74x. The 36-month beta value for SUM is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUM is $42.84, which is $9.56 above than the current price. The public float for SUM is 118.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on November 10, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 33.21, but the company has seen a -1.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

SUM’s Market Performance

Summit Materials Inc (SUM) has seen a -1.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.45% decline in the past month and a -12.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for SUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for SUM’s stock, with a 2.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUM stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $47 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUM Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Summit Materials Inc saw 17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 14.71, with 7.23 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 77.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Materials Inc (SUM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.