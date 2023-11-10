Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPCR is $89.00, which is $32.33 above the current market price. The public float for GPCR is 34.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for GPCR on November 10, 2023 was 825.47K shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) has dropped by -19.49 compared to previous close of 70.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that Structure Therapeutics’ weight-loss drug candidate is attracting attention over excitement about obesity treatments. ImmunityBio rallied on hopes that its bladder cancer drug will now be better understood by the FDA.

GPCR’s Market Performance

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has seen a -21.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.30% decline in the past month and a 105.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.46% for GPCR’s stock, with a 67.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $90 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR fell by -21.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.22. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR saw 117.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The total capital return value is set at -55.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.73.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.