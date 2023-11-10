StealthGas Inc (GASS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) is above average at 5.03x. The 36-month beta value for GASS is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GASS is $8.00, which is $2.48 above than the current price. The public float for GASS is 29.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of GASS on November 10, 2023 was 257.29K shares.

The stock of StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) has increased by 5.95 when compared to last closing price of 5.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.28% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

GASS’s Market Performance

StealthGas Inc (GASS) has experienced a -6.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.02% rise in the past month, and a 4.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for GASS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for GASS stock, with a simple moving average of 42.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GASS Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, StealthGas Inc saw 105.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 5.49 for asset returns.

Based on StealthGas Inc (GASS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86. Total debt to assets is 33.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, StealthGas Inc (GASS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.