SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for SWTX is 48.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.56% of that float. The average trading volume for SWTX on November 10, 2023 was 576.65K shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.95 in comparison to its previous close of 21.91, however, the company has experienced a -22.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-12 that Today we revisit SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. for the first time in nearly a year. The company’s primary drug asset is on the cusp of garnering SpringWorks’ first FDA approval for a rare affliction. An updated investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SWTX’s stock has fallen by -22.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.13% and a quarterly drop of -30.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.00% for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.33% for SWTX’s stock, with a -27.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWTX Trading at -19.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX fell by -22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.65. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc saw -24.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 2,418 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 19. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,648 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, valued at $70,876 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 7,066 shares at $64,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -53.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.