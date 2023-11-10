Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) is 36.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPWH is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is $5.20, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for SPWH is 35.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. On November 10, 2023, SPWH’s average trading volume was 736.09K shares.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH)’s stock price has decreased by -12.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a -14.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-26 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. SPWH, -0.28% said Tuesday it has appointed Paul Stone, former chief retail officer at Cabela’s Inc., as its chief executive, effective Nov. 1. Stone will replace Joseph P.

SPWH’s Market Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has seen a -14.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.78% decline in the past month and a -28.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.89% for SPWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.13% for SPWH’s stock, with a -29.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPWH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPWH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWH Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWH fell by -14.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.06. In addition, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc saw -53.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWH starting from Sansom Steven W., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Oct 12. After this action, Sansom Steven W. now owns 80,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, valued at $137,828 using the latest closing price.

Hickey Gregory P, the Director of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Hickey Gregory P is holding 90,374 shares at $20,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.39 for the present operating margin

+28.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stands at +2.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH), the company’s capital structure generated 141.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 43.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 701.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.