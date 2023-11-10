SLB (SLB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLB (NYSE: SLB) is 18.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLB is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SLB (SLB) is $70.04, which is $17.31 above the current market price. The public float for SLB is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On November 10, 2023, SLB’s average trading volume was 7.93M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

SLB (NYSE: SLB)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.02 in comparison to its previous close of 52.74, however, the company has experienced a -7.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-08 that With oil prices falling below $80 in early November, it may look like the rally in energy stocks is over. But rumors of oil’s demise may be greatly exaggerated.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB (SLB) has experienced a -7.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.66% drop in the past month, and a -11.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for SLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for SLB’s stock, with a -1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $81 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLB Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.66. In addition, SLB saw -1.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $56.32 back on Oct 30. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 176,015 shares of SLB, valued at $352,000 using the latest closing price.

de La Chevardiere Patrick, the Director of SLB, sale 500 shares at $57.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that de La Chevardiere Patrick is holding 28,810 shares at $28,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLB stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.71, with 9.24 for asset returns.

Based on SLB (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SLB (SLB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.