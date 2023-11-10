Skillz Inc (SKLZ) Stock Faces 8.67% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, SKLZ stock has gone down by -14.46%, with a monthly gain of 10.94% and a quarterly plunge of -45.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.60% for Skillz Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for SKLZ stock, with a simple moving average of -51.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is at 2.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SKLZ is $9.63, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for SKLZ is 13.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.24% of that float. The average trading volume for SKLZ on November 10, 2023 was 395.21K shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ)’s stock price has decreased by -13.11 compared to its previous closing price of 5.72. However, the company has seen a -14.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jim Leahy – JCIR Andrew Paradise – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Roswig – President and Chief Financial Officer Casey Chafkin – Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Ed Alter – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon all. I would like to welcome you all to the Skillz Inc 2023 Third Quarter Results Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Skillz Inc saw -50.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Roswig Jason, who sale 44,872 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Aug 09. After this action, Roswig Jason now owns 85,279 shares of Skillz Inc, valued at $450,066 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc, purchase 75,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 597,832 shares at $762,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -74.33, with -42.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc (SKLZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.