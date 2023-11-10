SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has dropped by -5.14 compared to previous close of 10.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) is above average at 25.96x. The 36-month beta value for SPNT is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPNT is $13.00, which is $3.4 above than the current price. The public float for SPNT is 89.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of SPNT on November 10, 2023 was 497.07K shares.

SPNT’s Market Performance

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has seen a -5.14% decrease in the past week, with a -4.29% drop in the past month, and a -7.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for SPNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.55% for SPNT’s stock, with a 5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPNT Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd saw 62.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd, valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd, purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd stands at -18.37. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.41. Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.