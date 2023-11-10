Should You Invest in Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Now?

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LMB is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LMB is $39.00, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for LMB is 9.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.01% of that float. The average trading volume for LMB on November 10, 2023 was 228.27K shares.

LMB) stock’s latest price update

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB)’s stock price has increased by 17.87 compared to its previous closing price of 29.94. However, the company has seen a 15.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeremy Hellman – Vice President-The Equity Group Mike McCann – President and Chief Executive Officer Jayme Brooks – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Gerry Sweeney – Roth MKM Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Limbach Holdings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results and Update on Current Operations. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

LMB’s Market Performance

LMB’s stock has risen by 15.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.75% and a quarterly rise of 7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for Limbach Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.89% for LMB stock, with a simple moving average of 51.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMB in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $19 based on the research report published on March 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LMB Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMB rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.70. In addition, Limbach Holdings Inc saw 239.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMB starting from Brooks Jayme L., who purchase 1,398 shares at the price of $34.68 back on Aug 22. After this action, Brooks Jayme L. now owns 3,568 shares of Limbach Holdings Inc, valued at $48,484 using the latest closing price.

McCann Michael M, the Chief Executive Officer of Limbach Holdings Inc, purchase 2,866 shares at $35.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that McCann Michael M is holding 42,134 shares at $101,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+18.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Limbach Holdings Inc stands at +1.37. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.10. Equity return is now at value 16.25, with 5.85 for asset returns.

Based on Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB), the company’s capital structure generated 52.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.