Should You Invest in Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for IDN is $4.13, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for IDN is 18.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for IDN on November 10, 2023 was 43.21K shares.

IDN) stock’s latest price update

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.50 in relation to its previous close of 2.00. However, the company has experienced a -19.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bryan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Ishmael – Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer Gar Jackson – Global Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Mike Grondahl – Northland Securities Rudy Kessinger – D.A. Davidson Scott Buck – H.C.

IDN’s Market Performance

IDN’s stock has fallen by -19.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.47% and a quarterly drop of -33.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for Intellicheck Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.62% for IDN’s stock, with a -28.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IDN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IDN Trading at -22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN fell by -19.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Intellicheck Inc saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Lewis Bryan, who sale 2,177 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Oct 04. After this action, Lewis Bryan now owns 335,430 shares of Intellicheck Inc, valued at $4,855 using the latest closing price.

Ishmael Jeffrey, the CFO, COO of Intellicheck Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ishmael Jeffrey is holding 268,980 shares at $14,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.31 for the present operating margin

+91.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellicheck Inc stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -19.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.23. Equity return is now at value -18.93, with -14.74 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intellicheck Inc (IDN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.