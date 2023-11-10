Should You Invest in Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOTU is $23.55, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 152.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.30% of that float. The average trading volume for GOTU on November 10, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has plunge by -2.06relation to previous closing price of 2.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Gaotu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has experienced a -0.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a -27.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.90% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of -26.89% for the last 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 5.61, with 3.77 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.