Should You Invest in Barnes Group Inc. (B) Now?

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for B is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for B is $26.00, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for B is 47.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for B on November 10, 2023 was 360.95K shares.

B) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) has surged by 3.72 when compared to previous closing price of 22.58, but the company has seen a 9.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bill Pitts – Vice President, Investor Relations Thomas Hook – President and CEO Julie Streich – Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO Conference Call Participants Pete Osterland – Truist Lou Raffetto – Wolfe Research Matt Summerville – D. A. Davidson Christopher Glynn – Oppenheimer Operator Hello.

B’s Market Performance

Barnes Group Inc. (B) has experienced a 9.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.75% drop in the past month, and a -38.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for B. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.63% for B stock, with a simple moving average of -39.48% for the last 200 days.

B Trading at -27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought B to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -28.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, B rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.96. In addition, Barnes Group Inc. saw -42.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at B starting from Manner Hans-Peter, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $22.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Manner Hans-Peter now owns 66,079 shares of Barnes Group Inc., valued at $1,138,815 using the latest closing price.

Knoll Jay B, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Barnes Group Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Knoll Jay B is holding 21,363 shares at $101,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for B

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.14 for the present operating margin

+33.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes Group Inc. stands at +1.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.68. Equity return is now at value 1.87, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes Group Inc. (B), the company’s capital structure generated 44.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 24.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barnes Group Inc. (B) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.