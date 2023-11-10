Sharecare Inc (SHCR): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharecare Inc (SHCR) is $2.94, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 285.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on November 10, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR)’s stock price has dropped by -2.80 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October 12, 2023 – Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EST on the same day.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR’s stock has fallen by -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.61% and a quarterly drop of -16.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for Sharecare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.51% for SHCR’s stock, with a -33.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1170. In addition, Sharecare Inc saw -35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc stands at -26.83. The total capital return value is set at -17.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.76. Equity return is now at value -21.31, with -17.88 for asset returns.

Based on Sharecare Inc (SHCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sharecare Inc (SHCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.