Seneca Foods Corp.’s (SENEA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) has gone up by 3.39% for the week, with a 2.99% rise in the past month and a 18.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for SENEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.85% for SENEA stock, with a simple moving average of 15.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: SENEA) Right Now?

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: SENEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SENEA is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SENEA is $21.00, The public float for SENEA is 5.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for SENEA on November 10, 2023 was 61.05K shares.

SENEA) stock’s latest price update

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: SENEA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.58 in relation to its previous close of 54.08. However, the company has experienced a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-29 that SENEA seems to be undervalued compared to peers based on multiple comparisons. But financial health looks weak, as growth in costs outpaces growth in sales, leading to decreasing profit margins.

SENEA Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENEA rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.61. In addition, Seneca Foods Corp. saw -6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENEA starting from CALL PETE, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $49.37 back on Aug 16. After this action, CALL PETE now owns 3,567 shares of Seneca Foods Corp., valued at $49,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.65 for the present operating margin

+6.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seneca Foods Corp. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05. Equity return is now at value 4.74, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.03. Total debt to assets is 40.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.