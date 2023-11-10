Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 39.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Seadrill (SDRL) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) is 6.03x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) is $59.40, which is $19.6 above the current market price. The public float for SDRL is 68.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% of that float. On November 10, 2023, SDRL’s average trading volume was 745.53K shares.

SDRL’s Market Performance

SDRL’s stock has seen a -6.20% decrease for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -17.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for Seadrill Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for SDRL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48.10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.92. In addition, Seadrill Ltd. saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seadrill Ltd. stands at +362.25. Equity return is now at value 4.22, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Based on Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), the company’s capital structure generated 30.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.