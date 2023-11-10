RxSight Inc (RXST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST)’s stock price has plunge by -4.19relation to previous closing price of 24.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Today we look at RxSight, Inc., a small ocular focused medical device company focused on transforming the cataract surgery market. The company is delivering 70% year-over-year revenue growth and rapidly expanding its installed base. After a big rally early this summer, the stock has given up a third of its value during the overall selloff in the market that began in August.

Is It Worth Investing in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXST is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXST is $33.33, which is $9.53 above the current price. The public float for RXST is 28.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXST on November 10, 2023 was 458.32K shares.

RXST’s Market Performance

RXST’s stock has seen a 3.70% increase for the week, with a -5.89% drop in the past month and a -15.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for RxSight Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for RXST’s stock, with a 3.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXST Trading at -9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.65. In addition, RxSight Inc saw 87.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, who sale 2,950 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Sep 11. After this action, Tammenoms Bakker Juliet now owns 20,223 shares of RxSight Inc, valued at $88,525 using the latest closing price.

Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, the Director of RxSight Inc, sale 10,033 shares at $30.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Tammenoms Bakker Juliet is holding 23,173 shares at $303,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -44.50, with -32.84 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc (RXST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.