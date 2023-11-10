Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has soared by 2.02 in relation to previous closing price of 7.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that Robinhood was once the go-to investing platform for the younger generations. But the company has bled active users for two years, and new signups aren’t enough to offset the losses.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is $11.93, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 468.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on November 10, 2023 was 6.64M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stock saw a decrease of -16.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.59% for HOOD’s stock, with a -18.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOOD Trading at -17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -16.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw -0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Tenev Vladimir, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $9.61 back on Nov 06. After this action, Tenev Vladimir now owns 541,134 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $800,772 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $9.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is holding 622,170 shares at $121,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.