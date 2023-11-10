Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has gone up by 0.25% for the week, with a -22.77% drop in the past month and a -29.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.08% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.63% for RVTY’s stock, with a -29.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) is above average at 13.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revvity Inc. (RVTY) is $100.93, which is $16.77 above the current market price. The public float for RVTY is 123.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVTY on November 10, 2023 was 775.34K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) has dropped by -1.23 compared to previous close of 85.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Steve Willoughby – Senior Vice President Investor Relations Prahlad Singh – President and Chief Executive Officer Max Krakowiak – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Patrick Donnelly – Citigroup Inc. Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Financial, Inc. Eve Burstein – Bernstein Research Jack Meehan – Nephron Research LLC Matthew Sykes – Goldman Sachs Joshua Waldman – Cleveland Research Company LLC Daniel Brennan – TD Cowen Luke Sergott – Barclays Plc Dan Leonard – UBS Group AG Daniel Arias – Stifel Financial Corp. Catherine Schulte – Robert W. Baird & Co. Operator Hello, and welcome to the Q3 2023 Revvity Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $133 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at -19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -20.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.16. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -39.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.