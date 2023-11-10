Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 155.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-04 that As economic uncertainty rises, blue-chip stocks to buy can provide stability for the prudent investor. Typically, these are resilient and established businesses with a track record of steady performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) by analysts is $167.35, which is $11.0 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 314.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of RSG was 1.09M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a 6.75% rise in the past month, and a 5.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for RSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.29% for RSG’s stock, with a 10.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $175 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.01. In addition, Republic Services, Inc. saw 21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services, Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services, Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc. stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 16.53, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.