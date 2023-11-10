Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (NYSE: RTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RTO is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RTO is $37.40, which is $10.35 above the current price. The public float for RTO is 501.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RTO on November 10, 2023 was 317.25K shares.

RTO) stock’s latest price update

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (NYSE: RTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 27.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-07 that Rentokil’s share price has fallen so far in recent weeks that it’s now a buy according to HSBC even though ‘considerable’ concern remains about the longer-term investment case. From 610p before its results a month ago, the share price is now 445p and HSBC says on a conservative view of profit progression and of returns after the Terminix acquisition, there is some upside.

RTO’s Market Performance

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) has experienced a 3.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.01% drop in the past month, and a -30.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for RTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.79% for RTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.88% for the last 200 days.

RTO Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -26.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTO rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.85. In addition, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR saw -12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.41 for the present operating margin

+26.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.35. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO), the company’s capital structure generated 131.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.83. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR (RTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.