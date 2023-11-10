Real-Time Update: Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Urban Edge Properties (UE) has seen a -4.13% decrease in the past week, with a 4.09% gain in the past month, and a -6.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for UE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for UE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Urban Edge Properties (UE) by analysts is $19.50, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for UE is 113.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On November 10, 2023, the average trading volume of UE was 1.14M shares.

UE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has plunged by -2.26 when compared to previous closing price of 16.40, but the company has seen a -4.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Urban Edge Properties is expected to deliver a redevelopment pipeline worth $196.5 million, increasing capacity in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The company is working with well-known brands, and most tenants are large organizations. The recent focus on ESG investing may attract more funds to invest in Urban Edge Properties.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UE Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.48. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 13.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 8.95, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 189.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.41. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.