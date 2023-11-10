Real-Time Update: Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI) has seen a -45.79% decrease in the past week, with a -39.67% drop in the past month, and a -65.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for TMCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.01% for TMCI’s stock, with a -70.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ: TMCI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMCI is 0.18.

The average price predicted by analysts for TMCI is $16.57, which is $13.72 above the current price. The public float for TMCI is 43.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMCI on November 10, 2023 was 644.35K shares.

TMCI) stock’s latest price update

Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ: TMCI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -40.15 compared to its previous closing price of 10.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -45.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure, today announced that John T. Treace, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark L. Hair, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, beginning at approximately 8:35 am ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TMCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMCI Trading at -50.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -40.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMCI fell by -45.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Treace Medical Concepts Inc saw -73.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMCI starting from BAYS F BARRY, who sale 1,042,318 shares at the price of $26.51 back on Jun 05. After this action, BAYS F BARRY now owns 0 shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc, valued at $27,631,850 using the latest closing price.

BAYS F BARRY, the Former Director of Treace Medical Concepts Inc, sale 48,503 shares at $26.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that BAYS F BARRY is holding 1,042,318 shares at $1,285,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.57 for the present operating margin

+80.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treace Medical Concepts Inc stands at -30.19. The total capital return value is set at -27.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.09. Equity return is now at value -38.14, with -20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 113.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.12. Total debt to assets is 43.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..