RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) is above average at 12.91x. The 36-month beta value for RCMT is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCMT is $25.00, which is $3.2 above than the current price. The public float for RCMT is 4.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of RCMT on November 10, 2023 was 43.01K shares.

RCMT) stock’s latest price update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.14 in relation to its previous close of 19.10. However, the company has experienced a 8.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Brad Vizi – Executive Chairman Kevin Miller – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Rygiel – B. Riley Ben Andrews – Andrews Capital Management Bill Sutherland – Benchmark Kevin Miller Good morning.

RCMT’s Market Performance

RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has seen a 8.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.91% gain in the past month and a 14.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for RCMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.91% for RCMT’s stock, with a 31.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCMT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on August 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCMT Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +12.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCMT rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.60. In addition, RCM Technologies, Inc. saw 76.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCMT starting from Saks Michael, who sale 3,855 shares at the price of $19.64 back on Aug 07. After this action, Saks Michael now owns 124,296 shares of RCM Technologies, Inc., valued at $75,712 using the latest closing price.

Vizi Bradley, the Executive Chairman & President of RCM Technologies, Inc., sale 15,149 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Vizi Bradley is holding 1,700,000 shares at $303,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+28.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for RCM Technologies, Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 63.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.49. Equity return is now at value 57.29, with 18.18 for asset returns.

Based on RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.09. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.