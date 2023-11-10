Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RPD is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rapid7 Inc (RPD) is $54.31, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for RPD is 59.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. On November 10, 2023, RPD’s average trading volume was 864.49K shares.

RPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) has decreased by -1.43 when compared to last closing price of 50.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences: The 2023 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD’s stock has risen by 6.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly drop of -1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Rapid7 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for RPD’s stock, with a 8.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPD Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.00. In addition, Rapid7 Inc saw 47.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Brown Marc Evan, who sale 11,601 shares at the price of $47.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Brown Marc Evan now owns 32,564 shares of Rapid7 Inc, valued at $551,734 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc, sale 41,620 shares at $36.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,520,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rapid7 Inc (RPD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.